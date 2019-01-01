Herwig Verschueren is a Professor of International and European Labour and Social Security law at the University of Antwerp, Belgium and a Visiting Professor at the University of Brussels. He is also the author and co-author of books, articles and reports on the legal position of migrant citizens. He regularly acts as a consultant for Belgian and European public authorities, including the European Commission, on legal issues related to the cross-border application of Labour and Social Security Law. In 1990, Herwig received a PhD on the subject of ‘International labour migration’.