Curatorial Assistant

    Anna Burckhardt is a Curatorial Assistant in The Museum of Modern Art’s Department of Architecture and Design, where she works primarily in contemporary design. Most recently, she was part of the curatorial team that organized the exhibition Items: Is Fashion Modern? Anna holds an MA in Visual Culture from New York University where her research focused on Latin American textile design, weaving, and indigenous identities. Her upcoming project engages design as a tool for harnessing energy and its relationship to power. Originally from Colombia, Anna also holds a Bachelor of Laws from Universidad de los Andes in Bogota.

    Fashion as Design

