Alexandre Huet is Global Head of Strategic & Acquisition Finance since 2012. He joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1998, within the Structured Commodity Finance business line where he worked with the largest Russian oil and gas producers. In 2007, he was appointed Head of Strategic & Acquisition Finance in London, in charge of the supervision of the activities for the UK, Northern Europe and the CEEMEA region, and was appointed Deputy Global Head of Strategic & Acquisition Finance in 2011. Prior to joining SG CIB, Alexandre Huet conducted research on transition economies and more specifically on the energy independence of former Soviet Union states. Alexandre Huet graduated from Sciences Po Paris, the Paris II Panthéon Sorbonne University and the Fletcher School Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University, Boston)