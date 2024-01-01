Pranay has led Fractal in powering every human decision in the enterprise through data and analytics. Pranay has led Fractal to be one of the most respected analytics companies in the world. Fractal is working with over 50 Fortune 500 companies helping them drive better business outcomes by embedding analytics in their decisions and processes. Fractal is well recognized for its client-centricity with a Net Promoter Score of over 70%. Forbes recently ranked Fractal as the 7th best-funded analytics company in the world, the Great Place to Work Institute rated them as the “Best Company to work” for in the analytics industry, Fractal was also called out as a “Cool Vendor in analytics” by Gartner, Forrester rated them as a “Top provider for Text analytics” for their product dCrypt. He has an MBA from the India Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, a Bachelor’s in Accounting from Bangalore University, and a Certified Financial Risk Manager from GARP.