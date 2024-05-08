This course equips business leaders with essential knowledge to strategically integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their organizations. It emphasizes defining success, setting clear objectives, and translating vision into reality for effective AI implementation. Structured around three foundational equations, participants learn:
Successful AI Strategies: A CEO's Perspective
This course is part of Leadership Strategies for AI and Generative AI Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain key components for driving desired outcomes from AI
Explain strategies for error reduction and accuracy improvement in AI
Gain insights into optimizing organizational effectiveness in AI adoption
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
10 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to this module where we will unpack "What defines the success of your AI development?" In this module on AI adoption, you will delve into a comprehensive understanding of defining clear AI objectives, drawing insights from real-world examples such as Google Glass and Netflix. You will explore the crucial alignment of AI initiatives with business goals, taking into account market dynamics and ethical considerations. Through the lens of user-centered design and the DVF framework, you will craft purpose-driven AI strategies tailored to organizational needs. You'll also gain insights into engineering aspects, including scalable data pipelines and the critical role of high-quality data. By embracing design thinking principles, empathy, and iterative prototyping, you will learn to translate visions into intuitive AI solutions. The module concludes with actionable steps for implementation, emphasizing collaboration, monitoring, and continuous refinement
What's included
4 videos5 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to this module on the synergy of AI, Data Engineering and Design Thinking. This module explores the crucial elements of AI adoption for achieving desired outcomes. By dissecting the equation Results (R) = AI × E^2 × D^2, participants uncover the pivotal roles of Data Engineering and Design Thinking. Data Engineering establishes robust data pipelines, enabling efficient processing and scalability crucial for AI functionality. Design Thinking ensures user-centric solutions, aligning AI applications with user needs through intuitive design and empathetic understanding. Through real-life examples and core principles, participants learn to orchestrate a harmonious blend of AI, engineering, and design, unlocking tangible value and fostering innovation. The module equips participants to champion AI implementations that drive sustainable business growth and user satisfaction.
What's included
7 videos3 readings2 assignments
Welcome to "Addressing Errors in AI." Begin with a look back at Siri's early days, where amusing glitches highlighted AI's challenges. Discover why diverse and accurate data are crucial for AI success and how poor data quality can derail projects. Learn proactive strategies for ensuring data quality through governance and monitoring. Next, delve into the vital role of computing power in AI. Explore the hardware and software driving AI advancements, from GPUs and TPUs to frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch. Lastly, uncover the transformative power of AI technology, including deep learning and Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). Understand how these technologies emulate human functions and enhance AI's capabilities. In conclusion, grasp the importance of reducing AI errors through advanced computing, quality data, and cutting-edge technology. As a business leader, understanding these nuances is key to leveraging AI's potential and fostering trust within your organization. Join us to unlock the true potential of AI!
What's included
4 videos2 readings2 assignments
Welcome to this module on Organizational Effectiveness in AI. This module explores the key elements driving successful AI adoption within organizations, focusing on the equation OE = T × C × G, where Organizational Effectiveness (OE) is determined by Talent (T), Culture (C), and Governance (G). You will delve into the importance of recruiting skilled AI talent, fostering a culture of experimentation and learning, and establishing robust governance frameworks to ensure ethical AI deployment. By understanding the interconnected nature of these components, you will gain insights into achieving organizational effectiveness in the AI era.
What's included
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
Welcome to this module on successful AI implementation. In this module, we delve into the intricacies of AI adoption with a focus on two pivotal strategies: Narrowly Focused AI and Human-Centered Design. Through real-world examples like Digi Mart's customer support AI and a retail giant's AI-driven personalization, we explore how organizations can harness AI to streamline processes and enhance user experiences. We also discuss the importance of strategic decision-making in AI implementation, comparing the risks and benefits of Decision-Forward and Decision-Backward approaches. This comprehensive exploration equips business leaders with insights and tools to effectively integrate AI into their operations, aligning technological advancements with organizational goals and user needs.
What's included
3 videos1 reading2 assignments
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.