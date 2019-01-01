Profile

Yashodara Udupa

External Consultant – Media Lab, IIHS

    Bio

    A graduate from Goldsmiths, University of London, Yashodara has worked for organisations including Al Jazeera, Jamia Millia Islamia and Alipur Films before joining IIHS. Yashodara’s work has focused on issues such as human rights, disaster and risk, culture and the city. What draws her to the visual medium is the ability to depict and share an experience with audiences from distant geographical, social and cultural spaces. Her work at IIHS includes building and contributing to the image bank of the institution, teaching photography and making videos used for teaching. As a part of the Media Lab, she has coordinated the production of a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on Sustainable Cities for the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN). She is a part of the core team that organises the annual Urban Lens Film Festival which brings together filmmakers, academics, students and the community to use cinema as a starting point for a dialogue on reflecting on the cities we create and live in.

    Courses

    Writing and Disseminating Grey Literature

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder