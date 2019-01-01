A graduate from Goldsmiths, University of London, Yashodara has worked for organisations including Al Jazeera, Jamia Millia Islamia and Alipur Films before joining IIHS. Yashodara’s work has focused on issues such as human rights, disaster and risk, culture and the city. What draws her to the visual medium is the ability to depict and share an experience with audiences from distant geographical, social and cultural spaces. Her work at IIHS includes building and contributing to the image bank of the institution, teaching photography and making videos used for teaching. As a part of the Media Lab, she has coordinated the production of a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on Sustainable Cities for the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN). She is a part of the core team that organises the annual Urban Lens Film Festival which brings together filmmakers, academics, students and the community to use cinema as a starting point for a dialogue on reflecting on the cities we create and live in.