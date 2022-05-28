If you are a researcher, academic, student, development sector professional or a practitioner who is keen to reach the research-based knowledge you have created to a wider audience, this course is for you.
Writing and Disseminating Grey LiteratureIndian Institute for Human Settlements
About this Course
What you will learn
How to craft opinion pieces, data stories and photo narratives
How to use social media to reach your research work to a wider audience
How to edit your own work
Skills you will gain
- Photography
- Infographics
- Social Media
- Writing
- Editing
Instructors
Offered by
Indian Institute for Human Settlements
The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) is a national education institution committed to the equitable, sustainable and efficient transformation of Indian settlements.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the Course
Welcome to our course on writing and disseminating grey literature! Over the course of six modules (six weeks), we will look at how you can draw from your research and practice work to craft public-facing pieces such as op-eds, data stories, photo narratives and infographics. We will also explore how to pitch to media outlets and use social media to disseminate your work. This introductory module serves as an orientation to what you can expect from this course and how you can best approach it. Take a few moments to meet the course instructors, your peers and introduce yourself.
The Basics: Overview of Grey Literature and Public Pieces
This first module will give you an overview of what constitutes grey literature and introduce the different types of public pieces you could produce from your research. We will then take you through how you could go about structuring and outlining your arguments before you craft a public piece, and what you need to keep in mind when you pitch your work to a publication.
Express Yourself: Crafting an Opinion Piece (Op-ed)
This module will focus on writing opinion pieces or op-eds - one type of public writing we had introduced in Week 1. We will first explain what an op-ed is and how it is a useful way for researchers to communicate their work to a larger audience. We will then, in detail, cover how you can structure an op-ed and pitch it successfully, and how it varies from a piece of grey literature you may be more used to writing.
Numbers are Awesome: Using Data to Tell a Story
This module delves into another popular form of public writing - data stories. Learn about what data stories are and how to build compelling narratives, choose relevant information and adapt your writing to suit this style. This module ends with an overview on how to create infographics to present data from your research.
Put Your Phone Camera to Work: Telling a Photo Narrative
This module will guide you to use the visual medium of a photo narrative to tell stories. You will learn how to identify when it's suitable to opt for this style of public writing, how to plan a narrative using photographs and how to use a smartphone to click photos while you’re out on the field.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Do I need to be from a particular field of work or research to take this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.