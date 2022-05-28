About this Course

What you will learn

  • How to craft opinion pieces, data stories and photo narratives

  • How to use social media to reach your research work to a wider audience

  • How to edit your own work

Skills you will gain

  • Photography
  • Infographics
  • Social Media
  • Writing
  • Editing
Indian Institute for Human Settlements

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings
5 hours to complete

The Basics: Overview of Grey Literature and Public Pieces

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Express Yourself: Crafting an Opinion Piece (Op-ed)

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Numbers are Awesome: Using Data to Tell a Story

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Put Your Phone Camera to Work: Telling a Photo Narrative

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

