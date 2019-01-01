Profile

    Kaavya worked as a journalist for five years before reading for an MSc in Climate Change, Development and Policy in 2017 at the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex. Her dissertation combined her interest in climate policy and professional experience as a journalist by analysing the frames used by Indian print and online media to talk about international climate negotiations. Previously, she worked as an online news editor for the Hindustan Times in New Delhi where she edited stories, maintained live blogs for breaking news and handled social media. Prior to this, she was employed with The Hindu as a staff reporter in Trivandrum, covering a range of city-specific beats including local politics, sanitation and waste management, school education and health infrastructure. At IIHS, Kaavya is part of the Word Lab. She provides editorial support and helps distill research into more accessible formats.

    Writing and Disseminating Grey Literature

