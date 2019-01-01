Rekha works with faculty and researchers to establish and help implement editorial processes across all IIHS teams for in-house publications, working papers, reports and policy briefs. Her focus areas include converting research material into data stories and op-eds for online platforms and non-academic audiences, and doing substantive and copy-editing on several IIHS publications. She conducts writing workshops for external and internal audiences and teaches writing skills as part of the Urban Fellows Programme. Articles edited by Rekha have been published in The Hindu, EPW, Scroll.in, The Wire and IndiaSpend among other print and online media channels.