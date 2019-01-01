Profile

Archita Suryanarayanan

External Consultant - Word Lab, IIHS

    Bio

    Archita has an interdisciplinary background, with a degree in architecture and urban studies, in addition to a diploma in journalism. She has contributed articles for mainstream media organisations like The Hindu , Mint and The New Indian Express on topics around the city, planning and urbanism. She has also worked as an editorial consultant. At IIHS, she provides writing and editorial support, and works on adapting research and practice work to reach wider audiences through public writing. She is also involved in planning training sessions on various forms of writing and editing. Her interests lie in writing, documentation and finding ways to distill academic ideas into more accessible formats.

    Courses

    Writing and Disseminating Grey Literature

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder