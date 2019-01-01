Shobita worked as a pedagogical research associate at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, where she was involved in the design, development and delivery of Massive Open Online courses. At IIHS, she worked as an instructional designer in the Digital Blended Learning team, conceptualising and designing learning content for multiple projects including the production of a set of digital learning assets for the officials of the government of Tamil Nadu, India. She has also delivered workshops on blended learning for the faculty at IIHS. Shobita is currently a freelance instructional designer.