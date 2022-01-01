Profile

Jan Dul

Professor of Technology and Human Factors

    Jan Dul is a professor of Technology and Human Factors at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, the Netherlands. His research focuses on work environments for human performance and well-being. He is strongly interested in empirical research methodology. Jan Dul has written more than 150 publications. He is the founder of Necessary Condition Analysis (NCA), and has published about the method in methodological journals such as Organizational Research Methods and Sociological Methods & Research and in two books: Conducting Necessary Condition Analysis (Sage), and Advances in Necessary Condition Analysis. Jan Dul received several international awards including the “2013 Liberty Mutual Award”, the “International Ergonomics Association Distinguished Service Award” (2015), the “Hal W. Hendrick Distinguished International Colleague Award” (2015), and the 2020 best empirical paper award of the Journal of Supply Chain Management.

    Necessary Condition Analysis (NCA)

