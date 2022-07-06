About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1 - Introduction to Necessary Condition Analysis

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - Setting up an NCA study

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3 - Data analysis with NCA

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week 4 - Reporting the results of NCA

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

