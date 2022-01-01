Profile

Jon Bokrantz

Researcher – PhD

    Bio

    Jon Bokrantz is a researcher at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science at Chalmers University of Technology. His research focuses on production and operations management with a special emphasis on industrial maintenance. His research interests include the interplay of technology, people, and organization, especially in the context of advancing and diffusing digital technologies to maximize operational performance. Jon also conducts research on industrial applications of data science (e.g. Machine Learning) and has a special interest in empirical research methodology.

    Courses

    Necessary Condition Analysis (NCA)

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder