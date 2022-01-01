Jon Bokrantz is a researcher at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science at Chalmers University of Technology. His research focuses on production and operations management with a special emphasis on industrial maintenance. His research interests include the interplay of technology, people, and organization, especially in the context of advancing and diffusing digital technologies to maximize operational performance. Jon also conducts research on industrial applications of data science (e.g. Machine Learning) and has a special interest in empirical research methodology.