Chloé Schwizgebel was a MSc student in Global Business Sustainability at the Rotterdam School of Management. She works since September 2019 as Communication Assistant for NCA. She ensures the technical support and the communication for various NCA events. She also contributed to the monitoring of the progress of the method in research and practice. She applied NCA in her research on Sustainable communication to analyze the necessity of the absence of perceived greenwashing on specific consumer behavior. She used necessity experiments, a method that has only been used in a limited amount of necessity studies, which offers great potential for future research. She now uses NCA in her work in the environmental NGO field, to assess the necessity of certain factors to successfully implement circular economy and recycling measures in the Netherlands and in Belgium.