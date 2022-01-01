Wilfred Knol is a researcher and teacher at the research group World Class Performance/Lean, Faculty of Technology, HAN University of Applied Science (HAN), in the Netherlands. In 2011 he received his Master of Science in Technology Management with honours (cum laude) from Faculty of Economics and Business, University of Groningen, the Netherlands. After managing and advising on IT systems at a Dutch telco, he started at HAN to initiate his PhD research at the research group Organizational Design and Development at Nijmegen School of Management, Radboud University, the Netherlands. His research is on the interface of operations management and organizational behavior, often in the context of lean production systems. His work is published and presented at various international peer reviewed journals and conferences on operations management and management and organization. In 2020, his conference submission was nominated for best student paper of the Operations and Supply Chain Division at the 80th Annual meeting of the Academy of Management: Broadening our sight, Vancouver, Canada. His findings are also shared through Keynotes, Masterclasses and Webinars. He received grants to conduct his own PhD research as well as two research projects on the synergy between smart industry and lean management.