Nicole Franziska Richter is an Associate Professor of International Business at the University of Southern Denmark. She holds a PhD from the University of Hamburg and a state doctorate (habilitation) from Hamburg University of Technology. Her research focuses on international business and management topics with a special emphasis on cross-cultural aspects and has a quantitative orientation. She is one of the leading experts in the field of partial least squares structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM) and an ambassador for Necessary Condition Analysis (NCA). In this context, she researched, for instance, into the relevance of necessity logic and NCA to international business research and provided guidelines on the complementary use of PLS-SEM and NCA. Her publications have appeared in journals, such as Journal of Business Research, Journal of World Business, Journal of International Management, and International Business Review. Moreover, she has been teaching methods courses at various institutions for more than 15 years and hosts a YouTube channel on research methods.