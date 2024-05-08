Coursera Instructor Network
Root Cause Analysis: Principles and Benefits
Root Cause Analysis: Principles and Benefits

Luca Berton

Instructor: Luca Berton

What you'll learn

  • Define Root Cause Analysis and explain its importance in problem-solving

  • Apply various RCA tools and techniques to identify the root causes of problems

  • Formulate and implement effective corrective actions to prevent the recurrence of identified issues

  • Integrate RCA into organizational processes for continuous improvement and operational excellence

There is 1 module in this course

This course introduces RCA as a critical thinking methodology, equipping learners with the tools and techniques to dissect problems, understand their core issues, and implement effective solutions. By the end of this course, participants will have mastered the art of RCA, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency, improve product quality, and foster a proactive problem-solving culture within their organizations.

12 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

