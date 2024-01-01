With over 15 years immersed in the dynamic realm of technology, I've honed my expertise as an Ansible Automation Engineer, fearlessly navigating the forefront of innovation. From spearheading projects in Cloud Computing to delving into the intricacies of Linux and Data Analysis, I've seamlessly integrated these advancements to drive impactful change. My journey has led me through various roles, from meticulously crafting software quality pipelines at Red Hat to orchestrating Smart City solutions at City Green Light. Throughout, my commitment to excellence remains unwavering, as I thrive on the challenge of propelling enterprises forward. At the heart of my career lies a dedication to fostering progress and challenging the "status quo." As a Vice President of Infrastructure at JPMorgan Chase & Co., I've championed automation initiatives using Ansible technology, fueling the corporate infrastructure for the business landscape of tomorrow. My tenure at Red Hat as an Ansible Technical Support Engineer saw me navigating complex challenges with finesse, ensuring customer success and satisfaction. From orchestrating IoT solutions at Gemmo S.p.A. to architecting scalable Amazon EC2 Linux instances at Studio Storti Srl, I've continually pushed boundaries to deliver innovative, tailored solutions. My journey is rooted in a solid foundation of education and a relentless pursuit of knowledge. Armed with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Università degli Studi di Padova and a High school diploma in Computer Science from ITIS F. Severi - Padova, I've continually sought opportunities to expand my skill set. My Nanodegree in Mobile Web Specialist from Udacity, secured through a Google Developer EMEA scholarship, epitomizes my commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.