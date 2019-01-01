Jonas Latt is head of research at the University of Geneva and committee member of the Swiss Supercomputing Center CADMOS. He obtained his PhD degree on the topic of numerical modeling of fluid flow at the University of Geneva in 2007 and since then pursued an academic career in Computational Fluid Dynamics and High Performance Computing (nomination for the 2011 Gordon Bell Prize and winner of the 2012 Steve Orszag award for lattice Boltzmann modeling). He also serves as executive partner of the company FlowKit, which provides software solutions for industrial problems in fluid dynamics.