劉邦鋒

教授 (Professor)

Ph.D., Yale University 1994. Computer Science.

S.M., Yale University, 1990. Computer Science.

S.B., National Taiwan University, 1985. Computer Science.

08/2003 - present:

Professor, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Taiwan University.

08/2010 - 07/2013:

Deputy Director, TrendMicro Cloud Computing Program, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Taiwan University.

08/2005 - 07/2008:

Deputy Chairman, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Taiwan University.

08/2001 - 07/2003:

Associate professor, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Taiwan University.

08/1996 - 07/2001:

Associate professor, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Chung Cheng University.

10/1995 - 08/1996:

Post-doctoral fellow, Institute of Information Science, Academia Sinica.

10/1994 - 10/1995:

Post-doctoral fellow, Department of Computer Science, Rutgers University.

10/1993 - 10/1994:

Post-doctoral fellow, NSF Center for Discrete Mathematics and Theoretical Computer Science, Rutgers University.

計算機程式設計 (Computer Programming)

