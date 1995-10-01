Ph.D., Yale University 1994. Computer Science.
S.M., Yale University, 1990. Computer Science.
S.B., National Taiwan University, 1985. Computer Science.
Experiences
08/2003 - present:
Professor, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Taiwan University.
08/2010 - 07/2013:
Deputy Director, TrendMicro Cloud Computing Program, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Taiwan University.
08/2005 - 07/2008:
Deputy Chairman, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Taiwan University.
08/2001 - 07/2003:
Associate professor, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Taiwan University.
08/1996 - 07/2001:
Associate professor, Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, National Chung Cheng University.
10/1995 - 08/1996:
Post-doctoral fellow, Institute of Information Science, Academia Sinica.
10/1994 - 10/1995:
Post-doctoral fellow, Department of Computer Science, Rutgers University.
10/1993 - 10/1994:
Post-doctoral fellow, NSF Center for Discrete Mathematics and Theoretical Computer Science, Rutgers University.