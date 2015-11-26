About this Course

9,294 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Display Standard
  • Computer Programming
  • C Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,104 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1 - Introduction

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - Control Structure

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 - Array

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 - Functions

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 計算機程式設計 (COMPUTER PROGRAMMING)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder