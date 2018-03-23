HH
May 16, 2016
very good and useful,what I really mean is that this couse is very useful 4 new-man.
PC
Feb 19, 2020
I've learned a lot from this course, it gives me a very basic programming skill.
By dynasty919•
Mar 23, 2018
很不错的课。可能不太适合纯初学者但是很适合有点基础的。作业质量非常高！只可惜没有讲完，连struct都没讲到。
By adison•
Aug 14, 2016
這是一把槍，他會射出子彈
ok, 你現在會用槍了, 去山上打一隻熊回來吧
By Hui T H•
Oct 30, 2015
Support National Taiwan University!
By Min M•
Feb 11, 2016
考的題目複雜度比教的內容複雜太多
內容幾乎跟工具書照搬一樣
上這門課讓我感覺根本不想讓別人喜歡上寫程式
是我覺得Coursera目前上過的幾門課程中 我覺得最差的
唯一讓我覺得比較好一點的
就是有提到程式要讓人可讀懂這部分
By 葉汶 林•
Dec 17, 2016
....不懂第一次為何交作業就失敗了
複製這個教學網站給的正確答案也失敗?
By Juan S•
Feb 15, 2018
Highly recommended for beginners in programming. The course focuses on essential functions in C language and their syntax, usage and style. The instruction is clear and straight-forward, not to bother dealing with any unnecessary hard issues for beginners.
By Shimimi S•
Mar 14, 2021
Fantastic course. It allows me to have a better understanding of programming. I've acquired basic skills of C programming, and the ability to organize my thoughts and turn them into code while taking the exams. All credits to professor Liu.
By 致廷 葉•
Mar 6, 2019
The concepts given in class are fairly clear and it helps me think deeper when i'm programming. Though the homework is quite a bit challenging, it's worthy of finishing it. To sum up, it's definitely a 5 star class no doubt in my mind.
By Danny K•
May 13, 2018
The professor explains the material clearly. I really enjoy the learning time during this course.
By HanyiZhang•
May 17, 2016
By 許淳皓•
Oct 27, 2015
It's so simle concept for student who want to learn C language.I suggest this lesson.
By Peng-Yu C•
Feb 19, 2020
By 賴彥廷•
Nov 15, 2020
The best teacher I have ever met !Teacher is very good that I learn easily!
By Kang-Yu, C•
Jan 28, 2018
Really useful and basic. Recommend some one who want to start from zero.
By Erika•
Nov 8, 2020
非常好的入門課，可惜只上了一半，希望可以再多一些練習題，我有買老師的書，上面有介紹台大批改娘的作業評分系統，但是好像只有台大學生才能使用？
By 陈磊•
Oct 5, 2016
Thank sir,I have learned very useful knowledge from your lesson.
By I-Hsuan L•
Feb 5, 2022
適合 初學者入門，很快速給予一個寫c或程式語言一個overview，
謝謝有開這堂課，讓我有這個機會快速學習一次!
By Claire L•
Jun 2, 2021
老師解釋觀念非常清楚，適合學C的初學者。 但是有時候練習題會需要花多一點時間完成，也不乏是很好的訓練！
By 子馨 簡•
Jun 7, 2018
教授的上課方式很喜歡, 步調很適宜,
只是希望可以多講一些實際應用 的例子 ,這將會更吸引學者! !
By 邱 奕•
Mar 19, 2017
很喜歡思考考試的題目
用自己的方式解出題目後會覺得很有成就感
但看到參考答案的精簡淬鍊又很令人讚嘆
By 陳保源•
Sep 29, 2017
課程清楚的提供了必要的程式語言入門基礎知識，每週的課堂練習也設計非常用心，很有收穫的一堂課。
By 子揚 莊•
Mar 17, 2018
This lecture does help me a lot.Many thanks!
By JIN-RANG L•
Feb 21, 2022
在有其他語言的基礎下，可以大致了解C語言的基礎。此外，賓果那題有點難度，要花時間啊～
By 博彥 黃•
Nov 17, 2016
教得很好^~^
之前有接觸過Ｒ約１年的時間，想學更深入的程式技巧，這堂課是不錯的選擇~
By Ivy W•
Aug 14, 2018
老师讲的很好，学完基本上可以自己编出一些程序了。但是觉得作业稍微有点点难诶。