Andrew Szegedy-Maszak (B.A. University of Michigan; M.A., Ph.D., Princeton University) is Professor of Classical Studies and Jane A. Seney Professor of Greek. He works on Greek history and historiography, and on the history of photography. He is author of more than 40 articles, and his books include The Nomoi of Theophrastus (New York: Arno Press, 1981) and, with Claire Lyons and John Papadopoulos, Antiquity and Photography: Early Views of Ancient Mediterranean Sites (Los Angeles: J. Paul Getty Museum, 2005). He has won four awards for excellence in teaching.