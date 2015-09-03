About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Art History
  • Greek Mythology
  • History
  • Ancient Greece
Instructor

Offered by

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Prehistory to Homer

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 96 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Archaic Age (ca. 800-500 BCE)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Two City-States: Sparta and Athens

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 94 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Democracy. The Persian Wars

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 86 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ANCIENT GREEKS

