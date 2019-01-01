Profile

Kimberly Jones

Senior Director, Enterprise Talent Strategy – University of California, Irvine

    Bio

    Kimberly Jones is the Senior Director, Enterprise Talent Strategy at the University of California, Irvine. She also holds an appointment as an Instructor, teaching a course in Technology Applications in Talent Management as a member of the Department of Continuing Education. Prior to joining UCI Kimberly’s career included a wealth of talent acquisition roles with a wide variety of global organizations - Nationwide Insurance Company, Honda, Raytheon, GE Aviation, Northrop Grumman, and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She has managed talent acquisition teams dedicated to the pursuit of talent in a multitude of career disciplines: Accounting, Actuary, Engineering, Science, and Operations. Reflective of these career disciplines, Kimberly proudly boasts that she has staffed positions on all 7 continents. Most notable of her accomplishments is the successful completion of a 6-week deployment to Antarctica, including 3 days at the South Pole. Additionally, she previously held a Top Secret Security Clearance. After having spent 20+ years as a member of corporate teams Kimberly founded Kelton Legend in February 2017. Kelton Legend is a multi-dimensional talent acquisition consulting organization focused on the areas of talent acquisition strategy, process, resource management, diversity, career coaching, and HR technology. Kelton Legend is partnered with a number of technology companies across the talent acquisition space. Kimberly has spoken at numerous industry conferences such as National Diversity Council, ERE, Smart Recruiters, and Human Capital Institute. She is a proud graduate of Wilberforce University and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Management. She has also obtained a PMP certification and is a certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

    Courses

    Overcoming Bias

