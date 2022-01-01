This course is for anyone that wants to learn more about bias and how it can affect business, relationships, and communities. The course begins with an exploration of the word bias and its many definitions. The course then covers workplace bias and strategies for overcoming personal bias. The course ends with an activity in which the learner creates an action plan for a bias free workplace.
You will learn the meaning of the word bias and how it affects the workplace. You will also learn strategies for overcoming bias.
- self-awareness
- Workplace Communication
- empathy
- Bias Training
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
What Is Bias?
Bias is a word we hear on a regular basis. We hear it at work when we are asked to attend training sessions. We hear it on the news when we learn about instances of prejudice and insensitivity. However, bias is not a simple word. Bias takes on several different forms and can have several different effects. In this module, we will explore the meaning of the word bias. We will learn that it has both a psychological and social meaning. We will also learn that bias is a normal part of life. The module concludes with an activity that allows learners to explore their own bias and reflect on how it influences the decision making process.
9 to 5 Bias
For many people, the workplace is like a second home. After all, we spend a significant amount of our day and week at our places of business. For these reasons, everyone wants to have a harmonious workplace. However, bias can upset an office environment and have a negative effect on morale, productivity, and overall well-being. In this module, we will read articles that describe workplace bias. We will also explore strategies for eliminating it. The module ends with a chance for you to think about how you would implement changes for a bias free workplace.
Bias 360
In the previous modules, we explored the definition of bias and how it affects the workplace. Now, it is time to take a more comprehensive approach to overcoming bias. To do so, we will start to look more closely at ourselves and our own personal relationship to bias. Whether you are the person being impacted or the person projecting a bias, self awareness is the key to effective bias management. In this module, you will learn how to measure your own bias. You will also learn strategies for overcoming personal bias and how self improvement translates to happier workplaces and communities.
Creating a Bias Neutral Work Environment
Overcoming bias should be important to all organizations. Having a bias free environment makes the workplace more fun and more productive. Furthermore, creating a bias neutral environment is simply the right, humane thing to do. Throughout this course, we have learned the meaning of the word bias as well as the different types of bias. We have explored management strategies for workplace bias and personal bias. Now, it is time to put these ideas into action. In our final module, we will focus on applying ideas that eliminate bias. We will focus on effective communication methods and how to measure outcomes so that we know bias initiatives are working properly. This module concludes with a peer reviewed activity in which you will build your own plan for a bias neutral workplace.
