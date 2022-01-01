About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No experience required

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn the meaning of the word bias and how it affects the workplace. You will also learn strategies for overcoming bias.

Skills you will gain

  • self-awareness
  • Workplace Communication
  • empathy
  • Bias Training
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No experience required

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What Is Bias?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

9 to 5 Bias

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Bias 360

5 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Creating a Bias Neutral Work Environment

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder