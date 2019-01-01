Flavio Pereira is a Cloud Architect at Oracle, enabling multiple Startups across the globe. He has more than 15 years of experience in IT, working as a system administrator, cloud product manager, and technical marketing. In addition, Flavio is one of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional course instructors and author of multiple reference architectures published in the OCI Architecture Center. Flavio is very passionate about education and communities, and most of his time is dedicated to teach and enable new companies into the cloud computing world.