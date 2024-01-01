Jörg Linstädter studied Prehistoric Archaeology, Geology and Egyptology from 1990on, first in Berlin and later in Cologne. He completed his studies with a dissertation on the topic: "On the Early Neolithic of the Western Mediterranean. The pottery of the site Hassi Ouenzga (Morocco) and its significance for the Mediterranean Neolithic of North Africa". After a DAAD short-term lectureship at the Universities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Oxford, he was appointed as Scientific Director of the Commission for Archaeology of Non-European Cultures of the German Archaeological Institute in 2015. In 2016, he habilitated at the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen with a thesis on "The Early and Middle Holocene occupation and the beginning of the food production in Northeastern Morocco" Three years later, he transferred his Venia Legendi to the University of Cologne. In 2022, Jörg Linstädter was appointed First Director of the Commission for Archaeology of Non-European Cultures of the German Archaeological Institute.