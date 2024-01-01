Profile

Jörg Linstädter

German Archaeological Institute (DAI)

    Bio

    Jörg Linstädter studied Prehistoric Archaeology, Geology and Egyptology from 1990on, first in Berlin and later in Cologne. He completed his studies with a dissertation on the topic: "On the Early Neolithic of the Western Mediterranean. The pottery of the site Hassi Ouenzga (Morocco) and its significance for the Mediterranean Neolithic of North Africa". After a DAAD short-term lectureship at the Universities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Oxford, he was appointed as Scientific Director of the Commission for Archaeology of Non-European Cultures of the German Archaeological Institute in 2015. In 2016, he habilitated at the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen with a thesis on "The Early and Middle Holocene occupation and the beginning of the food production in Northeastern Morocco" Three years later, he transferred his Venia Legendi to the University of Cologne. In 2022, Jörg Linstädter was appointed First Director of the Commission for Archaeology of Non-European Cultures of the German Archaeological Institute.

    Courses - English

    Archaeology and Heritage of Africa

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses