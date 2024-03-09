Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Archaeology and Heritage of Africa
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Archaeology and Heritage of Africa

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sofia Fonseca
Jörg Linstädter

Instructors: Sofia Fonseca

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.9

(14 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

The course is structured into four modules: Introduction to Archaeology and African Archaeology, Archaeological Methods, Heritage Management, and Case Studies, which showcase research projects from Mozambique, Chad, Namibia, and the West African Savanna. Through this course, our goal is to offer easily accessible and high-quality online resources on the subject, as well as to emphasize the relevance and impact of these topics within the wider field of archaeological and heritage studies.

What's included

1 video7 readings

During this week you will learn about Archaeology in general and African Archaeology in particular with its own specificities. You will have an introduction to Africa Rock Art and to Africa geographic and climate diversity. Finally, you will learn about the sources for understanding environmental change.

What's included

7 videos8 readings1 quiz

This week's curriculum aims to provide you with an understanding of the various methods used by archaeologists and the interdisciplinary nature of archaeological research. The focus will be on different types of surveys such as ground, aerial, and subsurface surveys, as well as the use of mobile applications during surveying. You will also be introduced to various disciplines such as archaeobotany, animal bone technology and function, zooarchaeology, lithic technology, micromorphology, pottery and archaeometry, human remains including biological anthropology and archaeogenetics, and rock art methodology.

What's included

17 videos25 readings1 quiz

This week, you will gain an understanding of the concept of heritage in Africa and its inherent value. The course will teach you how to use heritage as a tool for local development, specifically in the context of sustainable and responsible tourism. You will also explore the management of heritage in Namibia and learn about the Daureb Mountain Guides, who provide an example of heritage management by local communities. Finally, you will discover the work of the German Archaeological Institute (DAI) and ICArEHB in Africa.

What's included

7 videos6 readings1 quiz

In the final week, you will have the opportunity to apply all the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course to five case studies. These case studies include hunter-gatherer and early farming communities' interactions in Southern Mozambique, archaeobotanical research on cultivated landscapes in the West African Savanna, archaeobotanical research on the de-greening of the Sahara in Northern Chad, the Stone Age of Mozambique in Niassa and Massingir, and the rock paintings of the Upper Brandberg.

What's included

6 videos12 readings1 quiz

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.0 (7 ratings)
Sofia Fonseca
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
1 Course1,360 learners
Jörg Linstädter
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
1 Course1,360 learners

Offered by

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Recommended if you're interested in History

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 14

4.9

14 reviews

  • 5 stars

    85.71%

  • 4 stars

    14.28%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

DC
5

Reviewed on Mar 8, 2024

LH
5

Reviewed on Sep 5, 2023

DD
5

Reviewed on Dec 6, 2023

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions