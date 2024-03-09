This course was funded by the German Foreign Office and developed by the German Archaeological Institute (DAI), in collaboration with the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), the Interdisciplinary Center for Archaeology and Evolution of Human Behavior (ICArEHB) in Portugal, and the Eduardo Mondlane University in Mozambique, with input from experts around the world. Africa has a rich cultural heritage spanning tens of thousands of years, including the earliest known fossils of our hominin ancestors, abundant and diverse rock art sites, and some of the oldest civilizations in human history. Would you like to know more about the new methods archaeologists are using to study African archaeology? And to learn directly from case studies with researchers working on the continent? Are you interested in knowing the role local communities have in the preservation and protection of heritage sites? By enrolling in this course, you will have the opportunity to learn and explore these and so many other subjects in African Archaeology and Heritage and discover the rich and diverse heritage of Africa.
Archaeology and Heritage of Africa
Taught in English
Course
(14 reviews)
4 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
The course is structured into four modules: Introduction to Archaeology and African Archaeology, Archaeological Methods, Heritage Management, and Case Studies, which showcase research projects from Mozambique, Chad, Namibia, and the West African Savanna. Through this course, our goal is to offer easily accessible and high-quality online resources on the subject, as well as to emphasize the relevance and impact of these topics within the wider field of archaeological and heritage studies.
1 video7 readings
During this week you will learn about Archaeology in general and African Archaeology in particular with its own specificities. You will have an introduction to Africa Rock Art and to Africa geographic and climate diversity. Finally, you will learn about the sources for understanding environmental change.
7 videos8 readings1 quiz
This week's curriculum aims to provide you with an understanding of the various methods used by archaeologists and the interdisciplinary nature of archaeological research. The focus will be on different types of surveys such as ground, aerial, and subsurface surveys, as well as the use of mobile applications during surveying. You will also be introduced to various disciplines such as archaeobotany, animal bone technology and function, zooarchaeology, lithic technology, micromorphology, pottery and archaeometry, human remains including biological anthropology and archaeogenetics, and rock art methodology.
17 videos25 readings1 quiz
This week, you will gain an understanding of the concept of heritage in Africa and its inherent value. The course will teach you how to use heritage as a tool for local development, specifically in the context of sustainable and responsible tourism. You will also explore the management of heritage in Namibia and learn about the Daureb Mountain Guides, who provide an example of heritage management by local communities. Finally, you will discover the work of the German Archaeological Institute (DAI) and ICArEHB in Africa.
7 videos6 readings1 quiz
In the final week, you will have the opportunity to apply all the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course to five case studies. These case studies include hunter-gatherer and early farming communities' interactions in Southern Mozambique, archaeobotanical research on cultivated landscapes in the West African Savanna, archaeobotanical research on the de-greening of the Sahara in Northern Chad, the Stone Age of Mozambique in Niassa and Massingir, and the rock paintings of the Upper Brandberg.
6 videos12 readings1 quiz
Reviewed on Mar 8, 2024
Reviewed on Sep 5, 2023
Reviewed on Dec 6, 2023
