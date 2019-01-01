Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovation Strategy with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women by Goldman Sachs
About the Course
This elective course is a practical guide to help you in the development and launch of a new product or service. This course supplements the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women course collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
In this elective course, you will examine how to turn a well-defined business idea into a new product or service ready for launch.
You will explore all the product development stages, starting with how to use market research to help you to refine your business idea into a unique product concept, including using market insights gained from surveys and focus groups. You will then examine how to prototype your new product or service and how to plan for market testing before launch.
At the end of this course, you can apply and practice what you have learned by working on a guided activity preparing a new product or service for launch.
This course is one of three elective courses complementing the core 10,000 Women course collection. If you do not yet have a product idea, you can generate ideas using the course Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women.
After completing this elective course, you may wish to explore other courses from the 10,000 Women collection to suit your needs, such as: Fundamentals of Customers and Competition with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, or the Fundamentals of Financial Planning with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women .
The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs.
Find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....