About the Course

Transform or disappear, the Darwinism of IT: In order to adapt to a digital world, a two-speed IT is needed. Despite the importance of IT in today’s digital world, Chief Information Officers (CIOs) often struggle to get their voices heard by executive committees. Faced with this challenge, IT departments are being forced to reinvent themselves to adapt their companies to the fast paced evolution of technology. The Boston Consulting Group has developed a business approach that allows IT to shed off its appearance of a heavy cost center and to adopt a new, more realistic persona as a quality service provider, partnering with users and the management. Would you be a professional, a student in engineering, a student in a business schools or would you just be interested in digital transformation and its implications on IT, Learn with three BCG experts why and how to manage an IT department as a business in order to transform a company and adapt it to a digital world. Join the conversation: #2SpeedIT...

By Eduardo F

Aug 26, 2015

Excellent course, for me it was very rewarding and the terms used and the tools given were excellent, and today and I put in use in my job, Thank you for inculcating knowledge and move on

By Alejandro B

Aug 20, 2020

A course designed with empathy and love, using cartoons as slide materials in a truly original way. Concepts given are first class and providing a bird's view about how to introduce, implement and manage digital technologies and existing IT processes. Professors are renowned professional consultants showing their personal tricks after working for top-class companies and that is a valuable gift from their side. There is only a con: as grading depends on student's review, we need a lot of motivated and active students to make it successful and learn from the others.

By Parinay P

Jun 2, 2017

Insightful Course on IT transformations, backed by solid number based research and great presentation from the trainers. This has many practical applications for me in my day to day operations at work especially with the changing nature of environments.

The course is aligned in a logical structure and concludes each part with meaningful key notes to use. I should have pursued it much sooner, will go through the required reading list for more.

By LESNE T

Dec 27, 2015

Etant contrôleur de gestion pour le département IT (HQ + Locale), le cours est vraiment intéressant et de très bonne qualité.

J'insiste que la qualité et le professionnalisme des professeurs.

I'm a controller for an IT department, the courses is very good and very helpful for my job. I recommand you to follow the training.

By Luis M

Nov 9, 2020

This course gave me a lot of insight to have a good CIO perspective. Now I have a better approach to give CIOs what they really need, because I usually interact with them as a sales executive, trusted advisor or as a consultant.

By Oleg S

Nov 23, 2015

Is there any reason why you should not apply the course by BCG?)

It's content is pretty unique and includes a high level analysis and a wide range of knowledge needed to cover all detailed aspects.

Best regards,

Oleg Serov

By Julien N

Jan 18, 2018

Un cours vraiment intéressant, qui fait échos à des situations vécues et permet de prendre un vrai recul. Je le recommande chaudement.

By Hemanth K

Oct 13, 2017

Excellent course, really learned a lot about role of IT and the challenges that CIO's face! Highly recommended!

By Mubbashir

Dec 20, 2015

One of the excellent courses at Coursera for information technology bosses and managers.

By Orlando M

Jan 17, 2022

Excellent material and explanations , it really helps me to improve my skills

By Adam K

Mar 31, 2016

Great course - I recommend it for all, especially IT and Business Managers!

By Konstantin A

Sep 15, 2015

Great piece of work, I especially liked a few 'lifehacks' for the CIO

By Christian B

Nov 9, 2015

This is a good course for an CIO in a non technical company.

By Deleted A

Oct 18, 2015

Very structured approach. Thank you for sharing with me.

By Ravish

Oct 5, 2015

Very relevant and useful course designed for CIOs

By José d J D L C G

Nov 13, 2015

Excellent course and teachers. Congratulations!!

By Diviaraj U

Feb 24, 2016

One of the most useful course on IT Management!

By Job O O

Jan 13, 2016

Super content. I'll definitely re-do the course

By Rémy C

Aug 22, 2015

Very interesting and well-designed MOOC !

By Balaji K

May 4, 2022

Very good course and vrey informative

By KABIR P

Aug 7, 2020

Excellent Course. Thanks

By Alan Y

Dec 19, 2019

very inspirational

By Parag S

Oct 8, 2015

Excellent Course

By Ramon A

Oct 14, 2015

Excellent !!!

By laurent r

Jun 11, 2016

Very goo

