EF
Aug 25, 2015
Excellent course, for me it was very rewarding and the terms used and the tools given were excellent, and today and I put in use in my job, Thank you for inculcating knowledge and move on
HK
Oct 12, 2017
Excellent course, really learned a lot about role of IT and the challenges that CIO's face! Highly recommended!
By Eduardo F•
Aug 26, 2015
Excellent course, for me it was very rewarding and the terms used and the tools given were excellent, and today and I put in use in my job, Thank you for inculcating knowledge and move on
By Alejandro B•
Aug 20, 2020
A course designed with empathy and love, using cartoons as slide materials in a truly original way. Concepts given are first class and providing a bird's view about how to introduce, implement and manage digital technologies and existing IT processes. Professors are renowned professional consultants showing their personal tricks after working for top-class companies and that is a valuable gift from their side. There is only a con: as grading depends on student's review, we need a lot of motivated and active students to make it successful and learn from the others.
By Parinay P•
Jun 2, 2017
Insightful Course on IT transformations, backed by solid number based research and great presentation from the trainers. This has many practical applications for me in my day to day operations at work especially with the changing nature of environments.
The course is aligned in a logical structure and concludes each part with meaningful key notes to use. I should have pursued it much sooner, will go through the required reading list for more.
By LESNE T•
Dec 27, 2015
Etant contrôleur de gestion pour le département IT (HQ + Locale), le cours est vraiment intéressant et de très bonne qualité.
J'insiste que la qualité et le professionnalisme des professeurs.
I'm a controller for an IT department, the courses is very good and very helpful for my job. I recommand you to follow the training.
By Luis M•
Nov 9, 2020
This course gave me a lot of insight to have a good CIO perspective. Now I have a better approach to give CIOs what they really need, because I usually interact with them as a sales executive, trusted advisor or as a consultant.
By Oleg S•
Nov 23, 2015
Is there any reason why you should not apply the course by BCG?)
It's content is pretty unique and includes a high level analysis and a wide range of knowledge needed to cover all detailed aspects.
Best regards,
Oleg Serov
By Julien N•
Jan 18, 2018
Un cours vraiment intéressant, qui fait échos à des situations vécues et permet de prendre un vrai recul. Je le recommande chaudement.
By Hemanth K•
Oct 13, 2017
Excellent course, really learned a lot about role of IT and the challenges that CIO's face! Highly recommended!
By Mubbashir•
Dec 20, 2015
One of the excellent courses at Coursera for information technology bosses and managers.
By Orlando M•
Jan 17, 2022
Excellent material and explanations , it really helps me to improve my skills
By Adam K•
Mar 31, 2016
Great course - I recommend it for all, especially IT and Business Managers!
By Konstantin A•
Sep 15, 2015
Great piece of work, I especially liked a few 'lifehacks' for the CIO
By Christian B•
Nov 9, 2015
This is a good course for an CIO in a non technical company.
By Deleted A•
Oct 18, 2015
Very structured approach. Thank you for sharing with me.
By Ravish•
Oct 5, 2015
Very relevant and useful course designed for CIOs
By José d J D L C G•
Nov 13, 2015
Excellent course and teachers. Congratulations!!
By Diviaraj U•
Feb 24, 2016
One of the most useful course on IT Management!
By Job O O•
Jan 13, 2016
Super content. I'll definitely re-do the course
By Rémy C•
Aug 22, 2015
Very interesting and well-designed MOOC !
By Balaji K•
May 4, 2022
Very good course and vrey informative
By KABIR P•
Aug 7, 2020
Excellent Course. Thanks
By Alan Y•
Dec 19, 2019
very inspirational
By Parag S•
Oct 8, 2015
Excellent Course
By Ramon A•
Oct 14, 2015
Excellent !!!
By laurent r•
Jun 11, 2016
Very goo