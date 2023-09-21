If you are interested in learning more about supplier diversity and how to achieve it, then I encourage you to take this course. It is a valuable resource that will help you develop and implement a successful supplier diversity program that benefits your organization and the communities you serve.
Achieving Supplier Diversity
What you'll learn
The benefits of supplier diversity
How to develop and implement a successful supplier diversity program
How to identify and engage with potential diverse suppliers
4 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
In the first week of the course, we'll discuss the benefits of supplier diversity. We will also learn about the impact of supplier diversity programs on company bottom lines and the development of underserved communities. By the end of this module, you will know how the unique advantages that diverse suppliers offer companies. So let's get started!
In the second week of this course, we'll learn about the challenges in achieving supplier diversity. We'll learn about the barriers that diverse businesses encounter when attempting to access large contracts. By the end of this module, you will also learn about the different resources that can be used to identify potential diverse suppliers.
In the third week of this course, we'll learn about best practices to engage and build relationships with diverse suppliers. We'll discuss actions you can take to establish clear communication and expectations. By the end of this module, you'll know how to create an equal opportunity procurement process that involves diverse suppliers.
