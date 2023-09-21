Coursera Instructor Network
Achieving Supplier Diversity
Achieving Supplier Diversity

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr. Xavier V. Bruce

Instructor: Dr. Xavier V. Bruce

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The benefits of supplier diversity

  • How to develop and implement a successful supplier diversity program

  • How to identify and engage with potential diverse suppliers

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

In the first week of the course, we'll discuss the benefits of supplier diversity. We will also learn about the impact of supplier diversity programs on company bottom lines and the development of underserved communities. By the end of this module, you will know how the unique advantages that diverse suppliers offer companies. So let's get started!

5 videos8 readings1 quiz

In the second week of this course, we'll learn about the challenges in achieving supplier diversity. We'll learn about the barriers that diverse businesses encounter when attempting to access large contracts. By the end of this module, you will also learn about the different resources that can be used to identify potential diverse suppliers.

5 videos7 readings1 quiz

In the third week of this course, we'll learn about best practices to engage and build relationships with diverse suppliers. We'll discuss actions you can take to establish clear communication and expectations. By the end of this module, you'll know how to create an equal opportunity procurement process that involves diverse suppliers.

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes

Dr. Xavier V. Bruce
Coursera Instructor Network
1 Course198 learners

Coursera Instructor Network

