AS
May 18, 2020
Boosts your up-to-date understanding of how strategy and valuation come together. It helped me better understand my PE clients' buy & build strategies from a growth option valuation perspective.
TF
Feb 27, 2020
Demanding at times but overall one of the better courses that make you think before you have to answer. I also enjoyed the ability to do some extra work if you are into honorable certificate.
By Gustavo T O•
Jan 30, 2019
In my opinion, this course should be better organised in terms of the information provided during webcasts/readings and the required knowledge to answer que quizzes (it does not always match). It was frustrating how long it took me to complete this course, since I had to do a lot of extra research in order to complete the tasks. Besides the missing information, there are also some minor errors in the material provided that end up being time consuming before you realise what's going on. Extra research is not a bad thing at all, but it should be considered when someone estimates how long it will take to complete the course (it took me much more than 5 hours a week). Maybe this course is too ambicious in terms of what it covers in five weeks, or maybe it is just my lack of experience in the topic, but that's why I decided to take the course in first place.
By Michael D•
Jun 9, 2019
Could break videos into PowerPoint slides to explain formulas.methods used. I paused the videos to copy the information a lot.
By Pavel B•
Sep 27, 2018
This is a fantastic course that provides you with the all the necessary knowledge and tools to perform a valuation of any given company. Apart from that, this course will provide you with the understanding of real options and how they can be applied in valuation analysis. Professor Han Smit of Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands developed a unique approach to company valuation: while the majority of textbooks on this topic focuses only on DCF models, this course is the complete opposite as it. It combines all latest scientific knowledge on the subject of corporate finance, strategy and real options and take the best tools out of those discipline to connect them in one robust framework that will allow you to to perform valuation analysis of any given company and will make you to stand apart from your peers who blindly employ DCF analysis exclusively without considering assumptions that are necessary to perform valuation accurately. Well, now you have unique opportunity to acquire the best knowledge and tools of company valuation, that, apart from making you more knowledgeable in the field of finance, will make you better decision-maker, be it when it comes to investment or any other complicated decision-making process you will have to make. Due to the depth and attention to details that professor Smit makes when explaining the concepts of valuation analysis, perhaps the strongest point of Advanced Valuation and Strategy course is that you can start straight applying tools and technique you are about to learn from this course. The take away here: take this course, prepare to grasp the complex fundamentals of valuation analysis as well as prepare to learn techniques that real-word Finance professionals employ and you will acquire a comprehensive understanding of valuation analysis from a practitioner point of view.
By Effy Z•
Sep 29, 2018
There are way too many typos in the subtitles and that highly decreases the quality of the webcasts. Students are trying to learn something out of the webcasts and bad subtitles really give me lots of unnecessary confusion.
Second of all, I found the explanations in the webcasts are not very clear. It didn't give me a better understanding of the theories and the applications behind the theories, especially the optional videos in week 4. Maybe this is subjective, but that is my opinion.
I don't think it is necessary to add more languages into the subtitles. Accuracy and precision are way more important.
By Tú T•
Aug 5, 2019
The course offers both excellent theoretical framework and quantitative rigor. Unconventional perspective shared by the professor you would not typically find in M&A textbooks out there.
By Alvaro R C M•
Jul 14, 2020
The course was really interesting, especially how is developed the concept of Expanded NPV, which combined, standard NPV with real-options and game theory in valuation.
The course provide a broad vision of the subject and it is essential to have previous corporate finance knowledge.
As a point to improve, the course should offer additional reading material since the information in the videos is not enough to answer the questions asked in the tests, which are very long and require good preparation.
Since it is a distance learning course, this requires students to be searching on internet for the right resources and it causes an additional waste of time. Other courses provide this reading material.
If you participate in the forum, you can deduct that Prof Smit's book is used as a reference to understand in greater detail the topics covered. The book is not easy to find online.
By Bruno A C K•
Jan 26, 2020
The course is very consistent and didactic, with hands-on approach and simple language. It described, it is an advanced course and requires economics, finance knowledge.
By Dan•
Jan 31, 2019
Very advanced course in corporate valuation and in corporate strategy. Having a good understanding of basic corporate finance topics is recommended.
By Tinyiko N•
Jan 20, 2019
Excellent course that has practical implementation in daily decision making. I assumed an overlap with the CFA syllabus, however this was more advanced in that it included option game valuation which in an insightful addition to strategic net present value. Thoroughly enjoyed the content and engagement on the discussion forums.
By Sophie M•
Dec 8, 2018
This course was fun to follow and actually taught me new insights! (eventhough I already had a lot of different finance courses). Would definitely recommend
By Johan S•
Sep 26, 2018
Great topic, great content, great explanatory animations!
By Mauro Q•
Jan 29, 2019
A must for all those engaged in Corporate Finance
By Jana R•
Aug 10, 2019
Very useful and insightful, although the practice quizzes and end-week quizzes did not completely overlap with the weekly lecture.
By Wisani M•
Apr 27, 2020
Very informative but sometimes struggled to hear and understand Prof. Han, due to his accent and speaking too fast.
Thank you!
By Thomas L M•
Sep 28, 2018
Videos are very well organised and they allow to have a clearer view of the topic. One thing I would add is some more brief readings or extracts from some book chapters in order to be able to dig deeper into the subject and to better follow the reasoning. Apart from this, it's been very useful as the lecturer was able to make difficult concepts very easy to understand.
By Deleted A•
Feb 4, 2019
What an excellent course! I like the way how difficult topics are explained through the awesome animated videos. The course is very challenging and of a very high level. I have learned a lot. Thank you for this wonderful course!
By Bo•
Jan 18, 2019
Great course for those that work and want a solid overview of important valuation material. More advanced content than in other courses and very helpful instructors!
By Peter A•
Sep 18, 2019
There is little explanation of complex concepts
By Conor•
Jun 11, 2019
Sometimes things are answered that weren't ever covered in the course. Also, id appreciates it if you'd try to be consistent with the naming of variables during the course as it becomes confusing for whom the topic is new.
By dev•
Aug 31, 2020
Course is good, but some of the more complex concepts are not given enough time in the lectures
By shen t•
Aug 24, 2020
Instructor has a strong accent, sometimes hard to follow. The optional learning part is not clear
By Saurav M•
Apr 15, 2020
Instructor was only reading from the screen, explanation should be in details.
By Alexander M S•
Feb 25, 2021
Really not a good course! Topics are bad explained and exercises are calculated without rounding but show rounded numbers. Extremely confusing and not well done!