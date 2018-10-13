JY
Apr 14, 2020
Provides a fascinating and important approach to studying this topic. The professor's framework and intellectual depth enriched my understanding of this important and enduring problem.
LK
Oct 12, 2018
An eye opening experience. I really hope this becomes a mandated course among anyone participating in any diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East and the Arabic world.
By Leon K•
Oct 13, 2018
By John Y•
Apr 15, 2020
By Boris E•
Sep 4, 2017
That is the second class I am taking with Professor Afsah and would love to take more. The class is interesting, engaging and relevant. Highly recommended!
By Catherine V•
Dec 18, 2017
This course is Coursera's hidden gem of neo colonial discourse and that is what makes it worthy of attention. It's not so easy today to find an academic institution which members openly support cultural imperialism and teach in a way like Edward Said never existed. And I really like those subtle details when white majority make people of colour voice this kind of content. If a white person would have to say something like "members of underperforming socieities", that would be racism. But like now it can be safely named "diversity"!
By John H•
Jun 10, 2020
Some students have complained that Dr. Afsah ignores the effect of external factors on the current state of Middle East societies. This is largely true, but he is intentionally focusing on what the citizens of those countries can change for themselves, which would also change the power differential between them and external actors. His analysis of what has gone wrong is outstanding. Now the people of those nations must develop plans to fix it. It can't be a solution from outside, although we should help as we can and as we are permitted to.
By gigi n•
Jun 19, 2019
Nice format to measure one's understanding of each subject matter. The course is thoughtfully intersectional; and its comprehensive in making good use of western political theories and concepts and how these idea have failed to develop or take root in Arab political history.
By Beatriz m d•
Feb 28, 2020
Ha sido un gran curso.
By Stephen L•
Feb 6, 2021
Very good presentation and structure. Whilst I mostly agreed with Dr. Afsah's views, these are oftentimes presented as fact, and I would have liked to have had more of a sense of the debates over key issues. I would also have liked to have a more nuanced dissagregation of the Arab world at times, even along Cammett et. al.'s RRLA, RRLP, RPLA categories. The Gulf states have got vastly different levels of state capacity, and even though I do not think the overall arguments about the Arab world's failure to adopt a fuller modernity would be threatened by considering the Gulf states more carefully, I think it would give value to the course.
By Joy S•
Oct 26, 2017
2nd course I have taken from this instructor. This one was thankfully much shorter. Good info, would have rated it higher, but the last quiz was made overly difficult. They keep switching the positions of the answers. I watched the week 6 video twice but could not pass after 6 attempts.
By Kumar V•
Oct 25, 2020
I understand that any course is a mix of the professor's views and facts. However, the balance needs to be right to ensure that students get the most knowledge and insight out of it, not just the professor's personal beliefs and points of view. In this course, I felt that the balance was not right, and skewed towards the professor trying to state and reinforce his point of view. This course was 60% hectoring of the existing set-up in the Arabic states, 30% about the Arab Spring and 10% on why it didn't succeed. The course would also have been more useful if it had tried to use frameworks to compare the Arab set-up with other regions and things that can be done to improve. Instead the course started with the implicit belief that the Arab set-up is the worst, the "Denmark" system the best and then a continuous talking down to call out that the Arab set-up has failed. Students know that the Arab set-up has failed and are coming to this class to intellectually analyse a framework based analysis which also, atleast in a classroom, show ways of reaching these better versions and ultimately "Denmark". This course didn't even attempt to do that.
By Shereen N•
Aug 5, 2020
I was looking for a course with balanced content that tackles politics and its different dimensions in the Arab region, but unfortunately found out that this course has inaccurate, biased content. You will see that it's subjective and one-sided; quoting specific journalists and activists, giving you a poor view on a scene taken from one lens while ignoring the whole spectrum that its many views are needed to archive a wide, accurate view.
It's hard for me not to notice that it seems packed with certain agenda, unfortunately!
By Hannah E•
Feb 12, 2018
Not a very objective outlook on the Middle East after the Arab Spring. Quite disappointed to be honest as the University of Copenhagen is well known, and I expected their courses to be more informative instead of highly subjective.
By Ralph S•
Nov 18, 2020
Fantastic course. Unlike some of the others I've taken on Coursera, this is not an introductory survey. Nor is it a simple event-by-event history of the Arab Spring. Instead, it's a focused and searching investigation of the chronic conditions which led to the uprisings. Professor Afsah makes compelling arguments about the causes and future consequences of the Arab Spring and Arab state difficulties more generally. In doing so, he takes a multi-disciplinary approach, drawing widely from political science, philosophy, economics, sociology, literature, law, and personal experience. The assigned readings and the quotations sprinkled throughout the lectures provide a wealth of resources for further research. Thank you for a thoroughly enjoyable and enlightening experience.
By Nicky J•
Jun 3, 2021
I loved this course. It was very informative and the Professor was so acknowledgeable. I would love to take another course that he is teaching. I learned a lot.
By Noor•
Dec 24, 2018
Very informative and eye opting for an Arab trying to understand why we r behind other countries and to realize how to go about it
By Mohammed A A•
Nov 19, 2018
thank you very very match
By Janet H•
Mar 25, 2021
Thoughtful insights steeped in research and very well presented, thank you! Poignant that some of the very same issues with high youth unemployment and little hope for a secure future for the average citizen will continue almost indefinitely. Especially sad having worked during the Arab Spring and for years following with lovely folks who I still keep in touch with who continue to reside in some of these countries. Yes, life was difficult before the Arab Spring but has significantly worsened and sad that the abysmal conditions will continue for years to come. The bright point is, they are still the same lovely people I first met, always hopeful, yet inshallah remains their go to belief, and maybe, just maybe, inshallah will sustain them until they finally realize positive cultural and other changes. Again, thank you.
By S M H s•
Jan 6, 2019
Arab world systematically failed to produce the society which can yearn for the true democratic aspirations. The So-called "Arab Spring was absolutely clueless and leaderless. The leaders of Arab nations tried to mitigate the effect of uprisings by just giving them temporary comfort rather than installing democratic and sustainable economic system. Above all the "Political Islam" added insult to the injury which is most often misinterpreted in terms of bringing prosperity and justice in society. Consequently , producing vacuum for the group like "ISIS". Similarly, the purchased achievements in academia miserably led to rely on the family system nepotism. To sum up, It can be observed that pessimism seems to prevail in coming future for the democratic system in the future.
By SUZAN Y•
Nov 12, 2021
I was positively surprised about the content and the way the subjects were discussed. As a turkish citizen, I found many similarities in politics and social lives in arab countries and Turkey. Something similar, something better here but our new tendency towards arab thinking frustrated me Youth bulk, unemployement, not taking responsiblity of acts, authocratic ruler, the lack of voice of youth....these are all subjects we do experience here in Turkey. I loved the content of the education, tried to read the materials even though I found some (especially economy based papers) very difficult to follow. I feel that this course has tought me a lot. Planning to take some others now and read the books the teacher has quoted. Thanks!
By Conor L•
May 25, 2020
Excellent course on the philosophies of the Arab world. It is important to understand the region's modern history to be able to make wise decisions on its future. Without being an indoctrination of any of the ideals, the professor wisely lays out the pathway for a better life in the Arab world while demonstrating what failures should be corrected to achieve that goal. I walked away from this course with an enlightened sense of both western and eastern philosophy as well as a better recollection of the recent turmoil in the region. I would absolutely recommend this course to anyone looking to gain further insight into both the philosophy and politics of the Arab world.
By Akanksha S•
Jul 27, 2018
I'm not much of a visuo-audio learner, so I mostly learnt through reading the transcripts. I have to say that the insight, the depth, the thorough and thought-provoking analysis offered by the professor is excellent, and truly made me love this course. I have been talking about it non-stop to my friends and family. I can't believe how much I have learnt about the Arab World and the Arab Spring through this one course, and it has been an extremely fulfilling experience. I am so glad I picked it, and I hope I can see more from Dr. Ebrahim Afsah. Thank you so much, it was a phenomenal experience!
By Linda B•
Aug 22, 2017
This is an excellent course on helping to understand why the Middle East is in such turmoil and governments are failing. The lectures covered many topics that pertain to the everyday lives of the people, and helped me understand why they are protesting . Everything I learned can be directly applied to the middle eastern countries today. I highly recommend these set of lectures to anyone who wonders why the Middle East is in such turmoil with no solution in sight. As an American, I wonder why we keep sending troops to the Middle East while the situation just keeps getting worse.
By Iva V•
Nov 9, 2017
This is really great, very valuable for anyone interested in the Arab / Muslim worlds, constitutional debates, structural challenges, historical contexts, demography and economics, and generally anything and everything that stands on the crossroads of society and law. The professor is great, he loves institutions and procedure and rule of law, and it's a real pleasure listening to him. He quotes from a very vast literature - political science, history, but also policy briefs and reports. Super interesting and highly recommended.
By Chelsea C•
Mar 31, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed the way this course was structured and the variety of sources and perspectives used. Instructor was able to convey complex and detailed material in an engaging way that I have yet to see other online courses do successfully. My only issue was the need to review the transcripts afterwards to make sure I got all of the details; in person, I would have had enough time to take notes as the instructor spoke, which helps me learn by combining the audio with the act of writing notes.
By Scott L•
Dec 4, 2017
Tremendous review of history across the Middle East from the view of how the Arab Spring and years around that were unable to deliver on the potential that had. By doing a full review of how the countries of the Arab world got to where they are, a more comprehensive understanding of why that region of the world cannot simply move through revolution is obtained. Outstanding class done with attention to detail yet staying independent and respectful of all the parties involved.