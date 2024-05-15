In this course, you will learn about Agile software development, offering a practical understanding of the software development life cycle (SDLC) with a strong emphasis on Agile methodologies.
Agile Dev Practices: SDLC & Project Management
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we will explore how and why organizations implement agile methodologies to enhance daily work experiences, interactions, collaboration, adaptability, and overall job satisfaction. As an agile leader, it's important to understand these principles. This knowledge will equip you with the necessary skills to foster a dynamic and responsive work environment and empower you to lead engaged, adaptable teams.
5 videos9 readings5 assignments2 discussion prompts
In this module, you'll learn about organizational practices and Agile tools used to discuss implementation priorities in development teams. You'll explore Agile technical practices that are tailored to project needs. You'll examine Agile artifacts and learn how they create project transparency and teamwork. You’ll also develop the interpersonal skills you will need to collaborate and communicate in Agile software development contexts.
4 videos3 readings5 assignments
In this module, you’ll explore and compare predictive thinking, Waterfall, and Agile methodologies, with a special focus on their strategies for planning, execution, and adaptation. You'll gain insights into requirements engineering and how to apply them across project contexts. You’ll also cover techniques for gathering, documenting, and organizing requirements. We'll also explore the architectural and design principles of Agile methodologies. By the end of this module, you'll be able to make informed decisions, tailor strategies to specific project needs, and successfully steer Agile projects.
4 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll explore software development life cycles (SDLC), and assess their suitability for different projects. You’ll learn more about capability maturity model integration (CMMI) which focuses on quality management.
3 videos3 readings4 assignments1 peer review1 discussion prompt
