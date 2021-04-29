SR
Jun 27, 2021
I enjoyed all the sessions and it was an amazing experience for me. its knowledgeable and fruitful for me. i thank to Coursera , Lunds University and VGU, JAIPUR For giving me an opportunity.
Apr 7, 2021
This was a very interesting course.\n\nAll the lecturers were great and easy to understand. I can't wait for the next course that the University of Lund Law school will organize.
By Atif A K•
Apr 28, 2021
Amazing course. Details how law affects AI and how AI affects the future of law. Also it details AI's role in Private and Public Sector. Must take amazing knowledge.
By Gustavo R L•
Feb 4, 2021
The course gives you a good overview of how AI can change our legal environment and perspectives, being presented as offering better solutions to problems but also practical and potential threats if not regulated correctly. The quizes were in my opinion a bit to easy, but the course aims to give you an introduction. Some of the recommended reading materials are very good.
By SREELAKSHMI M•
Feb 19, 2021
It's really an informative course, the topics covered throughout the lectures really shed light on the base understanding of AI technology and how it affects various aspects of Law. For a beginner like me, it's really a stepping stone to an interdisciplinary topic like this.
By Juan D M S•
Mar 5, 2021
"AI and Law" was a very good introductory course to legal aspects of artificial intelligence. Recommended for all those who are looking to delve into this fascinating subject.
By Subha k v•
Apr 16, 2021
As a Practising Litigant Advocate, I found the course insightful, full of innovating ideas and opening up new possibilities in my field. Thoroughly enjoyed completing the course and taking home a lot of info on AI and the Legal regime.
By Stephen A L•
Apr 8, 2021
By Dr. S M•
Jun 23, 2021
This Course help me in relating and understanding AI to various discipline of Law through beautiful examples. Thank to the faculties.
By Omkar V•
Apr 27, 2021
It was good and informative. The basics of AI have been well taught and explained. However, it could have been a more detailed one.
By Henk B•
Mar 7, 2021
Great course, also included new content from 2021!
By Diego P•
Feb 27, 2021
Although the contents covered are rigorous and comprehensive, there is a lack of greater depth in some of the dilemmas presented in the lectures.
By Raditya D•
Feb 7, 2021
It's clear and informative, though I think this course is just good and not like extremely amazing. Good one, though! :)
By Nijat J•
Mar 3, 2022
The lectures are more theoretical, and it would be more interesting to talk about practical issues. At the same time, the subtitles do not accurately reflect the professors' conversations.
By Dr. S P•
May 17, 2021
i had prepared the article for obtaining the honours status. But when I login again, the course is completed and the completion certificate is issued. Is there any possibility of submitting my article for getting honours status.
By Arpita C•
Oct 2, 2021
The Course is amazing. I t gives you all the basic knowledge you need related to AI and other sectors concerning Ai. One of the best courses.
By Chandrachud D•
Jun 15, 2021
I absolutely loved this course. It was brilliantly crafted and very enjoyable, not to mention informative, to learn from. I am immensely grateful I signed up for AI and Law, and would like to show my sincerest gratitude towards every one of the teachers who were part of this journey. Much appreciated.
By Muhammad S•
Oct 1, 2021
I am so satisfied by the quality of the course's contents. I can have lots of sources that help me with my research paper. I am forever grateful for having found this site and am going to keep learning. Thanks to all providers for the ideas that bring such excellent innovation in modern learning.
By Rebecca P•
Sep 16, 2021
Very interesting course with a range of aspects of AI covered. There was flexibility in the choice of topic for the Honours essay, which I liked but the essay submission interface wasn't as good as in other courses. The multiple-choice assessments covered the key points but without difficulty.
By 呂嘉穎•
Aug 12, 2021
The teacher's teaching method is very interesting, and it also allows me to learn a lot of things, especially the part of artificial intelligence and law. It really needs more discussion to make the future society better.
By VASILEIOS V•
Jun 28, 2021
It was a very helpful course. I did not receive the Certificate with Honors and I do not know why. So, I would appreciate if you can help me because I worked a lor for the construction of the legal essay.
By Shubhankar R•
Jun 28, 2021
By Eyob A G•
Dec 22, 2021
The course was interesting, and the professors were insightful . Much appreciated. I actually suggest more courses on AI and the law shall be delivered.
By Bernd K•
Nov 2, 2021
Great Introduction to AI and law. For further Informations and a deeper understanding of AI and law an additional course would be useful.
By Hamdam A•
Jul 30, 2021
This course gave me very good insight of using AI in different spheres and challenges we face in implementing AI. Thank you
By Nuwan D•
May 20, 2021
Very Interesting Couse Thank You Instructors!!!!!!! Thank You So much for this course. A perfect courses.
By Rana G•
Nov 9, 2021
I have learnt a lot of useful information and I think my perspective has expanded thanks to this course.