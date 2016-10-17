Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analysis of Business Problems by IESE Business School

About the Course

When does an opportunity to increase the bottom line become a liability for long-term brand sustainability and profitability? That is the question that GAS GAS, an off-road motorcycle manufacturer, is confronting. In this culminating course, it’s time to use the business tools you have learned throughout the specialization to solve this real business problem. To help you as you develop a solution to the GAS GAS dilemma, in the Capstone you will also learn a six-step analysis of business problems methodology. By the end of the course, you will understand how to weave together considerations from accounting, finance, marketing and organizational behavior in order to arrive at a sound decision that will positively impact the firm’s future....

By Elisa H

Oct 17, 2016

This course was really great, and I don't say that lightly. The instructor was knowledgeable and thorough, the problems were clearly defined and discussed, added insight to key areas of focus were provided by instructors from past courses allowing for recap, and the problem was thoroughly interesting.

By A10- S V

Oct 21, 2020

it was very useful

By Simran K

Jul 28, 2020

The course provided me with deep insights and gave a broad picture to analyse the problem

By Salvator O

Oct 10, 2020

Excellent course, for anyone trying to understand the foundations of problems identification and problem solving in a methodological way, especially in business. But the homework is really time consuming especially the financial analysis part. I greatly enjoyed the learning all the same. Thanks to the entire faculty that put the whole specialization together, especially to Prof. Anton for his Operations Finance course that will probably stick with me for life.

By IRVIN V S

Sep 16, 2020

Muy buen curso te ayuda a reforzar conocimientos de mercadotecnia como lo son las Estrategias de venta el valor de las 4 p de la mercadotecnia entre otros. 100% recomendado.

By stephen b

Jun 17, 2020

A challenging yet meaningful case. I was able to apply what I have learned from the first four courses.

By Joyram R

Sep 19, 2020

I learned lot of think in this course . thank so much IESE business school giving me a opportunity

By Neha C

Nov 2, 2020

worth to do this program. help to clear some of the basics and also helpful to know many more.

By MOHAMED M P

Sep 5, 2020

excellent examples and methods and a very good case to see how to analyze business problems!

By Marta T D

Jan 14, 2019

You really get to use the tools you have learned. Very insightful

By Satish K C

Jul 24, 2020

Nice case studies and though process develops with these courses

By Sanika K

Aug 22, 2020

Iam very like the course.this course is very intresting

By Albert T A

Jun 24, 2020

Very good case to see how to analyze business problems!

By Mukesh G

Sep 15, 2020

Its nice to understand about business problems.

By Joseph O A

Aug 23, 2018

Great course with step by step practical approa

By Yaser T Y H

Jun 12, 2020

Excellent course

I learned a lot

By Adil H

May 7, 2020

Excellent, thank you very much!

By savikesh y

Jun 26, 2020

It was a good experience

By Renato A L C

Sep 29, 2020

Excelent course!!

By Seshachalam A

Sep 6, 2020

Exceptional

By Gelmar G V

Aug 17, 2020

Excelent!!!

By D. S

Jun 12, 2020

good course

By CARLOS H S C

Aug 28, 2020

Excelente!

By Juraboev A Z o

Nov 23, 2020

Well

By PRANAV Y

Jul 14, 2020

good

