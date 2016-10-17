SB
Jun 16, 2020
A challenging yet meaningful case. I was able to apply what I have learned from the first four courses.
JR
Sep 18, 2020
I learned lot of think in this course . thank so much IESE business school giving me a opportunity
By Elisa H•
Oct 17, 2016
This course was really great, and I don't say that lightly. The instructor was knowledgeable and thorough, the problems were clearly defined and discussed, added insight to key areas of focus were provided by instructors from past courses allowing for recap, and the problem was thoroughly interesting.
By A10- S V•
Oct 21, 2020
it was very useful
By Simran K•
Jul 28, 2020
The course provided me with deep insights and gave a broad picture to analyse the problem
By Salvator O•
Oct 10, 2020
Excellent course, for anyone trying to understand the foundations of problems identification and problem solving in a methodological way, especially in business. But the homework is really time consuming especially the financial analysis part. I greatly enjoyed the learning all the same. Thanks to the entire faculty that put the whole specialization together, especially to Prof. Anton for his Operations Finance course that will probably stick with me for life.
By IRVIN V S•
Sep 16, 2020
Muy buen curso te ayuda a reforzar conocimientos de mercadotecnia como lo son las Estrategias de venta el valor de las 4 p de la mercadotecnia entre otros. 100% recomendado.
By stephen b•
Jun 17, 2020
By Joyram R•
Sep 19, 2020
By Neha C•
Nov 2, 2020
worth to do this program. help to clear some of the basics and also helpful to know many more.
By MOHAMED M P•
Sep 5, 2020
excellent examples and methods and a very good case to see how to analyze business problems!
By Marta T D•
Jan 14, 2019
You really get to use the tools you have learned. Very insightful
By Satish K C•
Jul 24, 2020
Nice case studies and though process develops with these courses
By Sanika K•
Aug 22, 2020
Iam very like the course.this course is very intresting
By Albert T A•
Jun 24, 2020
Very good case to see how to analyze business problems!
By Mukesh G•
Sep 15, 2020
Its nice to understand about business problems.
By Joseph O A•
Aug 23, 2018
Great course with step by step practical approa
By Yaser T Y H•
Jun 12, 2020
Excellent course
I learned a lot
By Adil H•
May 7, 2020
Excellent, thank you very much!
By savikesh y•
Jun 26, 2020
It was a good experience
By Renato A L C•
Sep 29, 2020
Excelent course!!
By Seshachalam A•
Sep 6, 2020
Exceptional
By Gelmar G V•
Aug 17, 2020
Excelent!!!
By D. S•
Jun 12, 2020
good course
By CARLOS H S C•
Aug 28, 2020
Excelente!
By Juraboev A Z o•
Nov 23, 2020
Well
By PRANAV Y•
Jul 14, 2020
good