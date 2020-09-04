When does an opportunity to increase the bottom line become a liability for long-term brand sustainability and profitability? That is the question that GAS GAS, an off-road motorcycle manufacturer, is confronting.
This course is part of the Foundations of Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
IESE Business School
For over fifty years, IESE, the graduate business school of the University of Navarra, has been at the forefront of management education, developing and inspiring business leaders who strive to make a deep, positive and lasting impact on the people, companies and society they serve.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Week 1-Analysis of Business Problems: Capstone
Welcome! Before you start today's videos, please have a look at the syllabus. In this first session, I’ll introduce you to IESE’s six-step Analysis of Business Problems (ABP) methodology. This methodology is a very useful tool to help managers in their principal responsibility: making decisions. Because most business problems involve financial, technical and human issues, they are by nature complex. No matter how much thought you put into it, there is no “correct solution” and certainly no guarantee that your decision will yield the desired outcomes. Learning this six-step methodology is therefore a great help to many mangers as they take on their decision-making challenges, such as the one that GAS GAS faces. Objectives: To give learners a relevant and effective tool to make managerial decisions.
Week 2: GAS GAS Marketing Problem
Now that you understand a bit of the history of GAS GAS, it’s time to analyze the situation from a marketing perspective. The decision to manufacture bikes for KTM will undoubtedly have an impact on consumers, branding, pricing and channels. Will that impact be positive or negative? Are the risks worth the long-term benefit? What should the CEO take into consideration when making a decision? By the end of the session you should have enough information to advise Ramon Puente about the relevant marketing issues. Objective: To apply the marketing concepts acquired in Marketing: Understanding Your Customers in order to evaluate and make a decision about GAS GAS.
Week 3: GAS GAS Finance Problem
In this session, we will evaluate GAS GAS’ history and current situation and discuss the potential financial effect of partnering with KTM. After looking at some of the concepts we discussed in Module 3 - need of funds for operations (NFO), working capital (WC), sustainable growth and more – the learner will be able to understand how the financial outlook will influence the ultimate decision. Objective: To apply the financial concepts acquired in Operational Finance: Building a Robust Business in order evaluate the GAS GAS problem from a financial perspective.
Week 4: GAS GAS Organizational Behavior Problem
All business decisions have a direct impact on people. So that the board makes the best decision possible, it is important to examine whether they have the most effective tools at their disposal from an Organization Behavior perspective. Who are the people on the board and how well do they work together as a team? Whatever they decide will affect GAS GAS employees. This is a critical consideration for leadership to take into account as they weigh the financial and marketing issues you have already discussed. Objective: To apply the organizational behavior concepts acquired in Organizational Behavior: Managing People in order to evaluate and help Ramon Puente make a decision about GAS GAS.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.69%
- 4 stars17.29%
- 3 stars3.75%
- 2 stars1.50%
- 1 star0.75%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ANALYSIS OF BUSINESS PROBLEMS
Iam very like the course.this course is very intresting
excellent examples and methods and a very good case to see how to analyze business problems!
Nice case studies and though process develops with these courses
worth to do this program. help to clear some of the basics and also helpful to know many more.
About the Foundations of Management Specialization
Good management is equal parts knowing and doing. No matter what industry you work in or where you are in your career, a basic understanding of financial, marketing and decision-making principles and other management fundamentals will help you achieve your professional goals - be it getting promoted in your current job, getting ready for a MBA program, or starting your own company.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.