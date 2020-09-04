About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Foundations of Management Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 5 of 5 in the
Foundations of Management Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

IESE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Overview and Week 1-Analysis of Business Problems: Capstone

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2: GAS GAS Marketing Problem

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: GAS GAS Finance Problem

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: GAS GAS Organizational Behavior Problem

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Foundations of Management Specialization

Foundations of Management

