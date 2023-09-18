In this course, learners will be introduced to the capstone project and how to use advanced Data Analysis Tools to build spreadsheet models to solve a real-world business problem. In addition, learners will learn how to perform Correlation Analysis and Sensitivity Analysis using Microsoft Excel.
Solving Business Problems with Spreadsheet Modeling
This course is part of Business Problem Solving Specialization
Taught in English
5 quizzes, 6 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module introduces learners to the final project and describes how to perform correlation analysis to help make informed business decisions.
6 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 assignments
This module explains how to perform sensitivity analysis using Microsoft Excel and provides business problem examples to practice.
5 videos2 readings1 quiz2 assignments
This module outlines the specifications for the final project. A sample business problem is also provided with step-by-step instructions.
2 videos2 readings1 quiz2 assignments
