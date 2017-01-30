Chevron Left
4.3
stars
36 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This course is designed for high school students preparing to take the AP* Physics 1 Exam. * AP Physics 1 is a registered trademark of the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, this product....

By Ann D

Jan 30, 2017

Shame on you University of Houston System

I did the first three lessons, which are less than average, then went on to quiz 1, after completion, a window appeared to ask me for money to get my results! This information should have been provided when I enrolled! I find that very mis leading.

By Siddharth K

May 1, 2016

Great review for the AP Physics 1 exam!

By Nakul S

Jul 15, 2017

Helped me sooooo much!!! Great for high school physics.

By li w

May 15, 2016

nicenice

By Maestro S

Dec 18, 2016

amazing

By HowardZhou

Mar 15, 2016

Too much question and it takes me too much time on it

By Lane W

Aug 14, 2017

There are few mistakes in the video.

By Aidan H

Oct 31, 2016

Some content on quizzes wasn't covered in the videos

