By Ann D•
Jan 30, 2017
Shame on you University of Houston System
I did the first three lessons, which are less than average, then went on to quiz 1, after completion, a window appeared to ask me for money to get my results! This information should have been provided when I enrolled! I find that very mis leading.
By Siddharth K•
May 1, 2016
Great review for the AP Physics 1 exam!
By Nakul S•
Jul 15, 2017
Helped me sooooo much!!! Great for high school physics.
By li w•
May 15, 2016
nicenice
By Maestro S•
Dec 18, 2016
amazing
By HowardZhou•
Mar 15, 2016
Too much question and it takes me too much time on it
By Lane W•
Aug 14, 2017
There are few mistakes in the video.
By Aidan H•
Oct 31, 2016
Some content on quizzes wasn't covered in the videos