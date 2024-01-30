App Deployment, Debugging, and Performance - 日本語版

アプリケーション デベロッパーは、このコースを通して、Google Cloud エコシステムのコンポーネントをシームレスに統合するクラウド ネイティブなアプリケーションを設計、開発する方法を学びます。講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通して、インフラストラクチャをコードとして扱うことによって再現可能なデプロイを作成する方法、アプリケーションに適したアプリケーション実行環境を選択する方法、アプリケーションのパフォーマンスをモニタリングする方法を学習します。
Cloud Build、Container Registry、Terraform を使用してアプリケーションをデプロイする
アプリケーションのコンピューティング オプションの違いについて理解する
Google Cloud のオペレーション スイートを使用してアプリケーションのデバッグ、モニタリング、トラブルシューティングを行う
There are 5 modules in this course
本コースへようこそ
1 video1 reading
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud でのアプリケーションのデプロイについて説明します。
6 videos2 quizzes3 app items
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud のアプリケーションで利用できるさまざまなコンピューティング オプションを説明します。
7 videos2 quizzes
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud のオペレーション スイートを使用した、アプリケーションでのデバッグ、モニタリング、パフォーマンスの追跡について説明します。
7 videos2 quizzes1 app item
このモジュールでは、コースで扱ったコンセプトを再確認します。
1 video
