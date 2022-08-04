Learner Reviews & Feedback for Assisting Public Sector Decision Maker With Policy Analysis by University of Michigan
About the Course
Develop data analysis skills that support public sector decision-makers by performing policy analysis through all phases of the policymaking process. You will learn how to apply data analysis techniques to the core public sector principles of efficiency, effectiveness, and equity. Through authentic case studies and data sets, you will develop analytical skills commonly used to analyze and assess policies and programs, including policy options analysis, microsimulation modeling, and research designs for program and policy evaluation. You will also learn intermediate technical skills, such as Chi-squared tests and contingency tables, comparing samples through t-tests and ANOVA, applying Tukey's honest significant difference to correct for multiple tests, understanding p-values, and visualizing simulations of statistical functions to help answer questions policymakers ask such as “What should we do?” and “Did it work?” In addition, you will practice statistical testing and create ggplot visuals for two real-world datasets using the R programming language.
All coursework is completed in RStudio in Coursera without the need to install additional software.
This is the third of four courses within the Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Specialization. The series is ideal for current or early career professionals working in the public sector looking to gain skills in analyzing public data effectively. It is also ideal for current data analytics professionals or students looking to enter the public sector....