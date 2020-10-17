RD
Mar 15, 2021
The course serves as a good starting point for small signal ac modeling and simulation for converters operating in the CCM / DCM mode of operation.
AI
Oct 15, 2020
Very good course. This course lifts you out from ideality and places you in reality in terms of the behaviour of compensation circuits and more.
By Raphael V L C•
Oct 17, 2020
The course was well explained and the exercises and HW were helpful for understanding
By R.P A•
Feb 4, 2021
I had completed the course on Power Electronics given by Prof. Erickson in 2014. As this follow up course very much builds on that with Matlab and LT Spice based examples, I had to go back review the previous course. But it was definitely worth doing so as I could tie the theoretical with more practical aspects of the design of converters giving me thereby the necessary expertise I was looking for.
By Rhett C•
Feb 17, 2021
This class shows and gives tools that are very useful in design simulation and analysis of power electronics circuits. This is a great class if you are looking for these skills and knowledge. The content is always a mix of circuit analysis theory and application to modeling and simulation. I wish there was more to it, but since it is such a short class, the theory is very surface level.
By Davide C•
Aug 24, 2021
The topics were very interesting for me because I work as an automotive engineer on power electronics products. The professor's explanations were clear and easy to follow. I recommend attending the other specialization on Power Electronics from Colorado Boulders before this course.
By Rahul D•
Mar 16, 2021
By Akanimo I•
Oct 16, 2020
By Ahmet M G•
Apr 8, 2021
Thank you to Dr. Dragan Maksimovic for this cours. This is very effective for my profession.
By Ibrahim A D•
Sep 29, 2020
The teaching staff are honestly useless, but the instructor Dr. Maxim was good
By felipe•
Jul 30, 2020
Excellent course, as always from UCB.
By Paul S G•
Apr 24, 2022
Excellent lectures and quizzes.
By N j•
Sep 1, 2020
very good course
By Marco L S•
May 22, 2020
It's an advanced course which gives for granted lots of things of electrical engineering basis. However, the teacher is really good at explaining things without making them too complicated. I really enjoyed doing it and it will for sure improve your work!
By Sangeerth P•
Jul 6, 2020
The videos and assignments were very much rigorous and the author explained everything in a subtle manner. I request the learners to brush up the basics of Control Theory and Power Electronics before taking this course.
By Samuel C•
Aug 14, 2020
Pretty interesting, lectures are for the most part comprehensive.
By Tim L•
Aug 4, 2020
A disjointed collection of leftovers and odds-and-ends from the other three courses. A third of the course assumes materials not presented in the prerequisites. Like the rest of this "specialization", contributes only to practicing one's algebra, little to practical engineering knowledge.