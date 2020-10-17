Chevron Left
Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation by University of Colorado Boulder

4.7
stars
61 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5705, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. This is Course #1 in the Modeling and Control of Power Electronics course sequence. The course is focused on practical design-oriented modeling and control of pulse-width modulated switched mode power converters using analytical and simulation tools in time and frequency domains. A design-oriented analysis technique known as the Middlebrook's feedback theorem is introduced and applied to analysis and design of voltage regulators and other feedback circuits. Furthermore, it is shown how circuit averaging and averaged-switch modeling techniques lead to converter averaged models suitable for hand analysis, computer-aided analysis, and simulations of converters. After completion of this course, the student will be able to practice design of high-performance control loops around switched-mode power converters using analytical and simulation techniques. We strongly recommend students complete the CU Boulder Power Electronics specialization before enrolling in this course (course numbers provided for students in CU Boulder's MS-EE program): ● Introduction to Power Electronics (ECEA 5700) ● Converter Circuits (ECEA 5701) ● Converter Control (ECEA 5702) After completing this course, you will be able to: ● Explain operation and modeling of switched-mode power converters ● Model open-loop transfer functions and frequency responses ● Design closed-loop regulated switched-mode power converters ● Verify operation of switched-mode power converters by simulations ● Understand the Feedback Theorem principles ● Apply the Feedback Theorem to practical design examples ● Derive averaged switch models of and averaged circuit models of power converters ● Apply averaged-switch modeling techniques to analysis and design and simulations of power converters...

Top reviews

RD

Mar 15, 2021

The course serves as a good starting point for small signal ac modeling and simulation for converters operating in the CCM / DCM mode of operation.

AI

Oct 15, 2020

Very good course. This course lifts you out from ideality and places you in reality in terms of the behaviour of compensation circuits and more.

15 Reviews for Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation

By Raphael V L C

Oct 17, 2020

The course was well explained and the exercises and HW were helpful for understanding

By R.P A

Feb 4, 2021

I had completed the course on Power Electronics given by Prof. Erickson in 2014. As this follow up course very much builds on that with Matlab and LT Spice based examples, I had to go back review the previous course. But it was definitely worth doing so as I could tie the theoretical with more practical aspects of the design of converters giving me thereby the necessary expertise I was looking for.

By Rhett C

Feb 17, 2021

This class shows and gives tools that are very useful in design simulation and analysis of power electronics circuits. This is a great class if you are looking for these skills and knowledge. The content is always a mix of circuit analysis theory and application to modeling and simulation. I wish there was more to it, but since it is such a short class, the theory is very surface level.

By Davide C

Aug 24, 2021

The topics were very interesting for me because I work as an automotive engineer on power electronics products. The professor's explanations were clear and easy to follow. I recommend attending the other specialization on Power Electronics from Colorado Boulders before this course.

By Rahul D

Mar 16, 2021

The course serves as a good starting point for small signal ac modeling and simulation for converters operating in the CCM / DCM mode of operation.

By Akanimo I

Oct 16, 2020

Very good course. This course lifts you out from ideality and places you in reality in terms of the behaviour of compensation circuits and more.

By Ahmet M G

Apr 8, 2021

Thank you to Dr. Dragan Maksimovic for this cours. This is very effective for my profession.

By Ibrahim A D

Sep 29, 2020

The teaching staff are honestly useless, but the instructor Dr. Maxim was good

By felipe

Jul 30, 2020

Excellent course, as always from UCB.

By Paul S G

Apr 24, 2022

Excellent lectures and quizzes.

By N j

Sep 1, 2020

very good course

By Marco L S

May 22, 2020

It's an advanced course which gives for granted lots of things of electrical engineering basis. However, the teacher is really good at explaining things without making them too complicated. I really enjoyed doing it and it will for sure improve your work!

By Sangeerth P

Jul 6, 2020

The videos and assignments were very much rigorous and the author explained everything in a subtle manner. I request the learners to brush up the basics of Control Theory and Power Electronics before taking this course.

By Samuel C

Aug 14, 2020

Pretty interesting, lectures are for the most part comprehensive.

By Tim L

Aug 4, 2020

A disjointed collection of leftovers and odds-and-ends from the other three courses. A third of the course assumes materials not presented in the prerequisites. Like the rest of this "specialization", contributes only to practicing one's algebra, little to practical engineering knowledge.

