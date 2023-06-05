AWS: CI/CD Pipelines and Deployment Strategies Course is the second course of Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization. This course assists learners with the knowledge of Software development lifecycle (SDLC) concepts, phases, and models. The course also focuses on Pipeline deployment, Testing, and Configuring artifact repositories. This course is divided into three modules and each module is further segmented by Lessons and Video Lectures. This course facilitates learners with approximately 3:00-3:30 Hours of Video lectures that provide both Theory and Hands-On knowledge. Also, Graded and Ungraded Quizzes are provided with every module in order to test the ability of learners.
AWS: CI/CD Pipelines and Deployment Strategies
This course is part of Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization
Taught in English
Analyze automation using CI/CD Pipelines.
Implement CI/CD automation integrating with Amazon ECS.
Build and Manage CI/CD Artifacts in AWS.
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: CI/CD Pipelines and Deployment Strategies Course. This week, we’ll learn the SDLC concepts, models and phases by automating CI/CD pipelines. We will also explore a tool in AWS that provides intelligent recommendations or clues to improve code quality and continuously monitor application's performance in production to improve application performance, and reduce overall cost.
8 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: CI/CD Pipelines and Deployment Strategies Course. This week, we’ll learn to implement automation with CI/CD Pipelines using AWS services. CI/CD Pipelines includes a step-wise workflow as Build, Test and Deploy phases. We will also implement SDLC phases using AWS CodeCommit, AWS CodeBuild and AWS CodeDeploy by integrating it with Amazon ECS. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to automate deployment phases.
6 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: CI/CD Pipelines and Deployment Strategies Course. This week, we’ll learn building and managing CI/CD Artifacts and explore testing phase in CI/CD Pipelines. We will also focus on Deployment strategies and its related services. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of Deployment startegies with dfferent scenarios.
11 videos3 readings4 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
