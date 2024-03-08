Generative AI is a disruptive technology and its impact has been immense. It is causing businesses to rethink customer strategies and redesign their products, chipmakers are scrambling to keep up with the increased demand for processors, and in academia, educators are altering learning paths and curriculums in every field of study. The material presented in this course will introduce you to the world of generative AI and uncover some of the ingredients that make up this groundbreaking field. Using basic terms and a few simple examples, we will explain what generative AI is, what makes it work, and help build a foundation of knowledge that takes you to the next step on your learning journey. Throughout the course, you'll learn what large language models, neural networks, training data sets, and prompts are. You'll also become familiar with some tools and processes used to build generative AI applications.
Fundamentals of Generative AI for Beginners
Taught in English
1,587 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
What is generative AI (GenAI)
How GenAI works
Discover important concepts like large language models, datasets, and prompts
Learn the components that are used to build and run generative AI solutions
Skills you'll gain
March 2024
4 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
1 video3 readings
4 videos1 reading1 quiz
Students will learn about prompts and large language models
5 videos4 readings1 quiz
4 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 plugin
