    Curtis Evans is a Developer Advocate at Amazon Web Services (AWS) with over 25 years of IT industry experience as a Solutions Architect, Systems Administrator, and Data Center Operations Manager. He has been instrumental in building solutions for telecommunications companies, news & sports media outlets, and public sector agencies. Curtis is passionate about engaging with students around the globe and teaching the fundamentals of cloud computing concepts like security, storage, data analytics, and machine learning.

    Fundamentals of Generative AI for Beginners

