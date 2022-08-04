Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Become a Trusted Advisor with Jagdish Sheth by University System of Georgia
About the Course
With the digitization of information, most expertise is now available online with search engines such as Google. Therefore, experts for hire for certified occupations such as law, medicine, and accounting are likely to be automated and commodified. As a result, one has to transition from an expert for hire to a trusted advisor. This course, taught by Professor Jagdish Sheth, 2020 Padma Bhushan Award winner for Literature and Education, is based on interviews with more than 30 CEOs and chairmans of very large enterprises with the goal of identifying attributes of a trusted advisor. We highlight 7 specific attributes of great advisors including integrity, empathy, selfless independence, and big picture thinking. The best trusted advisors are those who have experienced adversity in their own lives....