The Discover Best Practice Farming for a Sustainable 2050 Course is based on a clear vision: imagine best practice farming for 2050, start to implement these strategies now, all the while making sure it will still be profitable. At UWA we're doing just that with the Future Farm 2050 Project, set on a mixed-enterprise farm in Western Australia and we want you to learn how it can be done in your part of the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Course
Welcome to "Discover Best Practice Farming for a Sustainable 2050". In this first week you'll be introduced to the UWA Future Farm 2050 Project, an initiative by UWA in agricultural R&D and regional engagement. The project is centred on agriculture but you'll discover that feeding the world needs a mutli-disciplinary approach, and there are a wide range of issues confronting the agricultural industry which must be addressed if we are to cope with population projections for 2050.
Water and Soils
Welcome to the second week of "Discover Best Practice Farming for a Sustainable 2050". This week you will gain an understanding into the importance of soil and water and its careful management.
Ecological Cropping
Welcome to Week 3 of "Discover Best Practice Farming for a Sustainable 2050". This week you'll be introduced to Ecological Cropping, and more specifically weed management and plant breeding. Effective weed management strategies, in a changing environment with increasing resistance to herbicides, has become increasingly important for crop management. In addition to these management strategies, successful cropping also depends on high yielding varieties, tolerant to a changing environment.
Versatile Livestock Systems
Welcome to Week 4 of "Discover Best Practice Farming for a Sustainable 2050". This week you'll be introduced to Versatile Livestock Systems. You'll learn about the about the principles of "Clean, Green and Ethical" livestock management. This is the driving livestock management principle of the Future Farm 2050 Project. You'll also understand the risks associated with livestock production in drylands, working towards versatile systems and managing the relationship between animals and the environment.
