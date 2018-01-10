About this Course

13,497 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Western Australia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(2,291 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to the Course

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Water and Soils

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Ecological Cropping

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Versatile Livestock Systems

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DISCOVER BEST PRACTICE FARMING FOR A SUSTAINABLE 2050

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder