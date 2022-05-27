About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some Big Data Background

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Big Data
  • Big Data Transmission
  • Big Data Visualisation
Instructor

Offered by

Alibaba Cloud Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Python Structured Data Processing Quick Start

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

SQL for Beginners - Basic Queries

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How to Use Spark on Cloud Series 2 - Spark Python

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Alibaba Cloud Big Data Quickstart Series: Data Integration

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

